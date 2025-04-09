Bangladesh Joins Artemis Accords, Strengthens Global Space Collaboration
Bangladesh has become the 54th nation to sign the Artemis Accords, an agreement promoting safe and peaceful space exploration. The ceremony took place in Dhaka, with officials emphasizing Bangladesh's role in the global space community. This move enhances international cooperation and strengthens ties with NASA and other countries.
Bangladesh has officially joined the ranks of nations committed to responsible space exploration by signing the Artemis Accords, making it the 54th country to do so, NASA announced. The signing ceremony was held in Dhaka, where the nation's Secretary of Defense, Ashraf Uddin, represented Bangladesh.
Charge d'Affaires Tracey Jacobson from the US Embassy was present at the event. In a pre-recorded video, NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro celebrated the moment, stating it affirmed Bangladesh's active engagement in the future of space exploration, highlighting the importance of a peaceful, sustainable, and transparent journey to the Moon and beyond.
Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus noted that the nation's commitment to the Accords will bolster its collaboration with NASA and the international space community. Established in 2020, the Artemis Accords aim to enhance safety and reduce risks in civil space exploration and are supported by multiple international agreements and best practices.
