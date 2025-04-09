Trump Touts Tough Tariff Tactics: 'Negotiation Mastery' Against China

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that nations impacted by American tariffs are eager to negotiate, willing to make concessions to reach an agreement. Addressing the National Republican Congressional Committee, he asserted his negotiation superiority over Congress, referencing tariff policies with countries like China.

Trump boasted, "I'm telling you—these countries are calling us up, desperate to strike a deal. 'Please, sir, make a deal!' they plead. His remarks emphasize his administration's hardline tariff stance, notably against China's 104% tariffs, which he used to illustrate his superior negotiation capabilities.

Dismissive of 'rebel' Republicans advocating for congressional involvement in negotiations, Trump argued that congressional participation would result in unfavorable deals for the U.S. He contended, 'Congress taking charge would quickly lead America to a disadvantage, with China especially benefiting.'

In an extension of his tariff strategy, Trump announced pending significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector to incentivize domestic manufacturing. He claimed this move would draw pharmaceutical companies back to U.S. soil, given the nation's substantial market. 'We'll soon release details of the major tariff on pharma,' Trump shared, anticipating a shift of production facilities to the U.S. from overseas markets.

