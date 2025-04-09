Left Menu

Trump Touts Tough Tariff Tactics: 'Negotiation Mastery' Against China

President Trump claims countries affected by U.S. tariffs are desperate to negotiate deals, praising his negotiation skills over Congress. He criticized Congress's handling of tariffs, citing China's 104% tariffs as an example of his prowess. Trump plans to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals to encourage domestic manufacturing.

US President Donald Trump at National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner in Washington DC (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that nations impacted by American tariffs are eager to negotiate, willing to make concessions to reach an agreement. Addressing the National Republican Congressional Committee, he asserted his negotiation superiority over Congress, referencing tariff policies with countries like China.

Trump boasted, "I'm telling you—these countries are calling us up, desperate to strike a deal. 'Please, sir, make a deal!' they plead. His remarks emphasize his administration's hardline tariff stance, notably against China's 104% tariffs, which he used to illustrate his superior negotiation capabilities.

Dismissive of 'rebel' Republicans advocating for congressional involvement in negotiations, Trump argued that congressional participation would result in unfavorable deals for the U.S. He contended, 'Congress taking charge would quickly lead America to a disadvantage, with China especially benefiting.'

In an extension of his tariff strategy, Trump announced pending significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector to incentivize domestic manufacturing. He claimed this move would draw pharmaceutical companies back to U.S. soil, given the nation's substantial market. 'We'll soon release details of the major tariff on pharma,' Trump shared, anticipating a shift of production facilities to the U.S. from overseas markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

