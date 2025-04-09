Left Menu

Trump Administration Freezes Federal Funding for Universities Over Civil Rights Probes

The Trump administration has halted over $1 billion in funding for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern amid civil rights investigations. The move is linked to issues like pro-Palestinian protests and diversity programs. Both universities report impacts on crucial research and are seeking clarity from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:15 IST
Trump Administration Freezes Federal Funding for Universities Over Civil Rights Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has suspended over $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and $790 million for Northwestern University amid ongoing civil rights investigations, according to a U.S. official speaking anonymously on Tuesday.

This pause primarily affects grants and contracts with key government departments, including health, education, agriculture, and defense. The administration's actions are part of a broader strategy to withhold federal money from educational institutions amid concerns over pro-Palestinian campus protests, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives and transgender policies.

Notably, affected universities like Cornell and Northwestern are grappling with significant research disruptions and are actively seeking more information from federal authorities regarding these decisions. The freeze has spurred further discussions about free speech and academic freedoms in educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025