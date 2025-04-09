Trump Administration Freezes Federal Funding for Universities Over Civil Rights Probes
The Trump administration has halted over $1 billion in funding for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern amid civil rights investigations. The move is linked to issues like pro-Palestinian protests and diversity programs. Both universities report impacts on crucial research and are seeking clarity from the government.
The Trump administration has suspended over $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and $790 million for Northwestern University amid ongoing civil rights investigations, according to a U.S. official speaking anonymously on Tuesday.
This pause primarily affects grants and contracts with key government departments, including health, education, agriculture, and defense. The administration's actions are part of a broader strategy to withhold federal money from educational institutions amid concerns over pro-Palestinian campus protests, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives and transgender policies.
Notably, affected universities like Cornell and Northwestern are grappling with significant research disruptions and are actively seeking more information from federal authorities regarding these decisions. The freeze has spurred further discussions about free speech and academic freedoms in educational environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
