Left Menu

Powerless in Paradise: The Unfolding Crisis in Cuba

Cuba's entire electrical grid collapsed on Friday, plunging 10 million people into darkness. Aging oil-fired power plants and infrastructure issues, along with reduced fuel imports from allies, exacerbated the problem. The government blames U.S. sanctions and is considering renewable energy solutions amid widespread public frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 05:24 IST
Powerless in Paradise: The Unfolding Crisis in Cuba

On Friday, Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout as its entire electrical grid collapsed, highlighting the fragile state of the communist nation's infrastructure and economy.

The aging oil-fired power plants, built decades ago, suffer from neglect, and Cuba's reliance on external fuel sources worsens the situation. Reduced fuel shipments from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico have forced Cuba to face harsh economic realities.

Cuban authorities blame U.S. sanctions for their dire energy problems, but internal challenges like rampant corruption and mismanagement play significant roles too. Public frustration grows as power outages lead to worsening living conditions, pushing some to emigrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024