Powerless in Paradise: The Unfolding Crisis in Cuba
Cuba's entire electrical grid collapsed on Friday, plunging 10 million people into darkness. Aging oil-fired power plants and infrastructure issues, along with reduced fuel imports from allies, exacerbated the problem. The government blames U.S. sanctions and is considering renewable energy solutions amid widespread public frustration.
On Friday, Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout as its entire electrical grid collapsed, highlighting the fragile state of the communist nation's infrastructure and economy.
The aging oil-fired power plants, built decades ago, suffer from neglect, and Cuba's reliance on external fuel sources worsens the situation. Reduced fuel shipments from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico have forced Cuba to face harsh economic realities.
Cuban authorities blame U.S. sanctions for their dire energy problems, but internal challenges like rampant corruption and mismanagement play significant roles too. Public frustration grows as power outages lead to worsening living conditions, pushing some to emigrate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
