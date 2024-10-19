Powerless in Paradise: The Unfolding Crisis in Cuba

On Friday, Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout as its entire electrical grid collapsed, highlighting the fragile state of the communist nation's infrastructure and economy.

The aging oil-fired power plants, built decades ago, suffer from neglect, and Cuba's reliance on external fuel sources worsens the situation. Reduced fuel shipments from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico have forced Cuba to face harsh economic realities.

Cuban authorities blame U.S. sanctions for their dire energy problems, but internal challenges like rampant corruption and mismanagement play significant roles too. Public frustration grows as power outages lead to worsening living conditions, pushing some to emigrate.

