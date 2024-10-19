Left Menu

Cuba's Nationwide Power Outage Signals Crisis Amid Fuel Shortages

Cuba restored some power after a nationwide blackout due to the collapse of a major power plant. Fuel shortages, infrastructure issues, and U.S. sanctions compound the crisis, affecting daily life and commerce. The blackout highlights long-standing energy issues amid an already strained economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 08:27 IST
Cuba's Nationwide Power Outage Signals Crisis Amid Fuel Shortages
Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout on Friday following the collapse of a major power plant, leaving a majority of its 10 million residents in the dark. By evening, power was partially restored in some regions, including Havana's major hospitals.

The cautious optimism from grid operator UNE, which aimed to restart oil-fired generation plants overnight, underscores a broader crisis. Severe power shortages, driven by deteriorating infrastructure and limited fuel, led the government to close schools and non-essential industries early in the day.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero identified fuel shortages as a primary factor for the worsened blackouts. The government attributed the complex scenario to U.S. sanctions and trade embargo, while also enduring significant reduction in fuel supplies from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico.

