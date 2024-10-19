Cuba's Nationwide Power Outage Signals Crisis Amid Fuel Shortages

Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout on Friday following the collapse of a major power plant, leaving a majority of its 10 million residents in the dark. By evening, power was partially restored in some regions, including Havana's major hospitals.

The cautious optimism from grid operator UNE, which aimed to restart oil-fired generation plants overnight, underscores a broader crisis. Severe power shortages, driven by deteriorating infrastructure and limited fuel, led the government to close schools and non-essential industries early in the day.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero identified fuel shortages as a primary factor for the worsened blackouts. The government attributed the complex scenario to U.S. sanctions and trade embargo, while also enduring significant reduction in fuel supplies from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)