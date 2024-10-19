Gujarat High Court Grants Father-Son Jail Meeting Amid Health Concerns

In a critical development, the Gujarat High Court has sanctioned a highly anticipated meeting between Narayan Sai and his father, Asaram Bapu, amid escalating health concerns surrounding Asaram. Currently serving life sentences for sexual assault crimes, Asaram and his son Narayan Sai are detained in separate jails in India.

Narayan Sai, presently lodged in Surat Central Jail, petitioned for this meeting citing his father's deteriorating health conditions in Jodhpur Central Jail. As per the court's directive, Sai will be allowed a four-hour visit, under specific conditions, requiring a Rs 5 lakh deposit to manage associated costs.

Legal representatives have underscored the seriousness of Asaram's chronic illnesses, which have often necessitated hospital admissions. Asaram's conviction in 2018 stemmed from a 2013 rape accusation, while Narayan Sai is similarly imprisoned following charges from that same period.

