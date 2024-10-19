Nation Mourns as Terrorists Strike in Kashmir, Killing Bihar Migrant

In a tragic incident that has stirred national outrage, Bihar migrant labourer Ashok Chauhan succumbed to a brutal attack by terrorists in the volatile region of Kashmir's Shopian district. Ravinder Raina, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, declared on Saturday that swift justice will be served, as efforts to hunt the assailants intensify.

Raina, expressing his deep condolences, stated, "This cowardly act of terrorism by Pakistani militants is a significant crime and the nation stands united with Ashok Chauhan's family in this difficult time." Security measures have been ramped up in the area, with the Indian Army and J-K police launching extensive search operations to capture the attackers.

Amid widespread condemnation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced their grief and horror at the incident. In a statement on X, LG Sinha vowed justice, saying, "The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family." Simultaneously, CM Abdullah termed the acts abhorrent and extended sincere condolences to the victim's family, urging for stringent condemnation of such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)