Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Ahead of Crucial Elections

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Maharashtra's Mahayuti government for alleged corruption and public discontent. In an election rally, he accused BJP of extreme measures to defeat the INDIA Alliance. Despite rumors of a rift, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition remains unified for the upcoming elections.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing the ruling coalition of escalating corruption and failing to satisfy the public's expectations. Speaking at an election rally, Yadav claimed the government seized power illegitimately and has since become deeply unpopular among citizens.

Yadav further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might employ any strategy to defeat the INDIA Alliance. He specifically criticized what he termed the BJP's 'bulldozer' and 'encounter' politics, expressing confidence that Maharashtra's electorate would reject divisive narratives and put an end to hateful politics.

As Maharashtra braces for its one-phase assembly elections on November 20, with results declared on November 23, political parties are intensifying preparations. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, stands united despite previous speculations about internal discord, as confirmed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala after meeting Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

