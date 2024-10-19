Left Menu

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Union Minister Promises Action, Political Allegations Intensify

Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the Bihar hooch tragedy as 'sad,' vowing strict action against those responsible. With 33 fatalities, the incident has sparked a political dispute, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizing the liquor ban and alleging corruption under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:37 IST
Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Union Minister Promises Action, Political Allegations Intensify
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has labeled the tragic deaths from illicit liquor consumption in Bihar as 'sad,' promising stringent measures against the culprits. He said significant arrests have already been made, illustrating the government's commitment to justice.

The hooch tragedy has claimed 33 lives, predominantly affecting the regions of Siwan and Saran. The unfortunate event has ignited a political dispute, with opposition parties casting doubt on the effectiveness of the liquor prohibition enforced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a severe critique of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, labeling the liquor ban as the 'biggest corruption' of Kumar's regime. Yadav accused Kumar of fostering a 'parallel economy' worth 30,000 crores under the guise of the JDU, with a history of proliferating liquor outlets during previous tenures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024