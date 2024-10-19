Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Union Minister Promises Action, Political Allegations Intensify
Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the Bihar hooch tragedy as 'sad,' vowing strict action against those responsible. With 33 fatalities, the incident has sparked a political dispute, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizing the liquor ban and alleging corruption under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has labeled the tragic deaths from illicit liquor consumption in Bihar as 'sad,' promising stringent measures against the culprits. He said significant arrests have already been made, illustrating the government's commitment to justice.
The hooch tragedy has claimed 33 lives, predominantly affecting the regions of Siwan and Saran. The unfortunate event has ignited a political dispute, with opposition parties casting doubt on the effectiveness of the liquor prohibition enforced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a severe critique of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, labeling the liquor ban as the 'biggest corruption' of Kumar's regime. Yadav accused Kumar of fostering a 'parallel economy' worth 30,000 crores under the guise of the JDU, with a history of proliferating liquor outlets during previous tenures.
