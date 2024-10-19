Bihar Surges Ahead: Fish Production Revolution

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, proudly declared the state self-sufficient in fish production during a recent workshop. The event focused on the innovative application of drone technology in fisheries and aquaculture.

Having grown from 2.88 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to 8.73 lakh metric tonnes today, Bihar has shifted from being a fish importer to an exporter. This remarkable transformation is attributed to strategic agricultural roadmaps implemented since 2008, prioritizing agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

With further support from both state and central governments, Bakan Kumar emphasizes ongoing development in Bihar. During the event, beneficiaries received grants and fish feed was distributed, signaling continued expansion in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)