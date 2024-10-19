Left Menu

Bihar Surges Ahead: Fish Production Revolution

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the state's self-sufficiency in fish production, highlighting a growth from 2.88 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to 8.73 lakh metric tonnes. The state, once reliant on fish imports, now exports to other states due to comprehensive agricultural policies and initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:42 IST
Bihar Surges Ahead: Fish Production Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, proudly declared the state self-sufficient in fish production during a recent workshop. The event focused on the innovative application of drone technology in fisheries and aquaculture.

Having grown from 2.88 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to 8.73 lakh metric tonnes today, Bihar has shifted from being a fish importer to an exporter. This remarkable transformation is attributed to strategic agricultural roadmaps implemented since 2008, prioritizing agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

With further support from both state and central governments, Bakan Kumar emphasizes ongoing development in Bihar. During the event, beneficiaries received grants and fish feed was distributed, signaling continued expansion in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024