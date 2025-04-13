Left Menu

Pioneering Change: India's Bioenergy Summit Targets Self-Sufficient Future

The upcoming Bioenergy, Biofuel, and Biomaterial Summit in May 2025 will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to craft strategies for India's bioenergy sector. Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the event, aiming to transform India into a self-sufficient energy economy with innovative and sustainable policies.

The Bioenergy, Biofuel, and Biomaterial Summit, scheduled for May 8–9, 2025, is set to become a pivotal event for India's energy sector. Over 300 influential figures from various industries, government bodies, and academic institutions will converge to explore the path forward for India's bioenergy sector.

According to an announcement by the Indian Biogas Association (IBA), Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will officially open the summit. The event's primary goal is to develop a transformative plan that enables India to transition towards a self-sufficient energy economy.

Supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the summit will address emerging opportunities, technological advancements, and necessary policy frameworks. Gaurav Kedia, Chairman of the IBA, emphasized that these discussions are vital for integrating bioenergy as a central component of India's future energy strategies. Advisor Rohit Dev noted that innovative insights could secure the nation's energy future.

