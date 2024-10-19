Left Menu

INS Kalpeni Docks: Indian Navy Strengthens Ties with Sri Lanka

INS Kalpeni, an Indian Navy Fast Attack Craft, arrived in Colombo for a formal visit involving technical support delivery and official meetings. The crew will explore local tourist sites. Commissioned in 2010, the ship specializes in coastal surveillance and defense, and is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Jonathan S Kothari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:45 IST
INS Kalpeni, an Indian Navy Fast Attack Craft, has berthed at the port of Colombo on a formal visit, as confirmed by the Sri Lanka Navy this Saturday.

This Car Nicobar class Waterjet Fast Attack Craft is 49 meters long and staffed by 70 crew members under the command of Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Sunil S Kothari. Commissioned on October 14, 2010, it derives its name from Kalpeni Island, part of the Lakshadweep Islands, located west of Kochi, Kerala.

The vessel operates out of Kochi, primarily tasked with Coastal Surveillance and Defense. Its operations include anti-smuggling and Search & Rescue, according to the Indian High Commission. The visit from October 19-21 is part of an Operational Turn Around, during which valuable technical support tools will be transferred to the Sri Lankan Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

