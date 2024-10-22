MY Bharat: Empowering India's Youth for a Bright Future

Left Menu

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announces the Mera Yuva Bharat platform has engaged 1.55 crore youth. It aims to empower young people by providing learning, volunteer, and career opportunities. The initiative plans to expand its reach to 5 crore youth, fostering meaningful contributions towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:00 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, has announced that the Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat platform, aimed at empowering and enabling youth for a developed India, has successfully engaged 1.55 crore young individuals. The platform offers various opportunities such as experiential learning, volunteer endeavors, and professional tools like a CV builder.

Looking ahead, there are plans to integrate the MY Bharat platform with the National Career Service portal, enhancing career and skill development opportunities for the youth. The ambitious initiative plans to expand its user base to 5 crore young people soon, making it a catalyst for engaging youth in national development.

The platform aims to be a cornerstone in mobilizing young citizens to contribute to a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Youth volunteers will embark on a nationwide tour to 5,000 colleges, inspiring students to realize this vision. District Youth Officers will lead the charge in this transformative movement. Mera Yuva Bharat is an autonomous, unified government platform tailored for India's youth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

