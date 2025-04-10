Left Menu

U.S. Intelligence Probes FBI's Role in Capitol Riot: Allegations and Investigations Intensify

In a Senate hearing, Joseph Kent, top U.S. spy's chief of staff, revealed an investigation into potential FBI involvement in the Capitol riot. The probe follows a Justice Department report refuting conspiracy theories. Tensions rise as intelligence community examines claims of FBI informants influencing the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:04 IST
Joseph Kent, the chief of staff for the top U.S. spy, announced at a Senate hearing that an investigation is underway regarding the FBI's possible role in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. This revelation has intensified the scrutiny of the FBI amid ongoing debates over the intelligence community's actions.

The inquiry comes on the heels of a U.S. Justice Department report dismissing allegations by conspiracy theorists that FBI operatives participated in the attack. Despite the report identifying 26 FBI informants present during the riot, none were authorized to enter the Capitol or incite violence, challenging some narratives pushing these conspiracy theories.

The investigation aims to explore claims that FBI and intelligence operatives were involved in planning the riot, as well as the bureau's response on the day of the assault. This move is part of a broader effort spearheaded by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to restore public trust by examining potential biases and unauthorized intelligence disclosures.

