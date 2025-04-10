Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Relief: Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Tariff Tensions

South Korea's trade envoy Cheong In-kyo is negotiating with the U.S. to reduce tariffs after President Trump's temporary reprieve. South Korea aims to lower tariffs and minimize impacts on exports to China, while fostering favorable negotiations spurred by Trump-Han talks on trade and energy sectors.

South Korea's top trade representative, Cheong In-kyo, announced that the temporary reprieve granted by U.S. President Donald Trump on tariffs offers a crucial opportunity for negotiations aimed at reducing these economic barriers. The announcement follows Cheong's intensive discussions with U.S. trade officials in Washington.

Cheong's meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer sought to address concerns over the newly imposed U.S. tariffs, following President Trump's demand for a 25% levy on the ally. The trade ministry emphasized the focus on mitigating potential economic impacts through these diplomatic efforts.

President Trump, in a significant shift of stance, agreed to temporarily relax the heavy tariffs imposed on multiple countries, highlighting pressure on China. Cheong expressed optimism regarding the reprieve but stressed the urgency of continued dialogue with Washington to avoid adverse effects on South Korea's exports, especially to China. Meanwhile, a productive call between Trump and South Korean acting leader Han Duck-soo was described as conducive to further discussions on trade and energy investments.

