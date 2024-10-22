Shell Initiates Swift Cleanup After Bukom Island Oil Leak

Shell reported significant progress in cleaning up an oil leak from a pipeline at its Energy and Chemicals Park on Singapore's Bukom Island. Only minor traces remain, following swift cleanup efforts.

The company confirmed no new oil sightings on Tuesday, having immediately engaged extra resources to manage possible further cleanup. There was initially no operational impact reported after 30-40 metric tons of slop leaked into the sea.

Singapore authorities monitor the situation closely. Oil staining remains in the channel between Pulau Bukom and Bukom Kechil, with affected rock bunds set for imminent cleanup, per a joint statement from several local agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)