Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Urges Unity Amid Global Uncertainties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged Singaporeans to cherish their multi-racial society amid global uncertainties. Speaking at a Hari Raya event, Wong underscored the importance of unity, even as varied backgrounds shape perspectives.

In light of a looming general election, Wong emphasized solidarity, as unforeseen challenges persist globally. Stressing Singapore's role as a trade and finance hub, he voiced concerns over US-imposed tariffs affecting regional business dynamics.

Political observers note the impact of the global landscape on Singapore's economy, as the city-state navigates through trade tensions and prepares for a pivotal electoral outcome.

