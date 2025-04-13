Left Menu

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Urges Unity Amid Global Uncertainties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the importance of preserving Singapore's diverse society while addressing global uncertainties. He highlighted the need for unity across different cultural backgrounds, especially in light of international economic challenges and impending general elections. Wong also addressed concerns about US tariffs affecting Singapore's trade landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:52 IST
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged Singaporeans to cherish their multi-racial society amid global uncertainties. Speaking at a Hari Raya event, Wong underscored the importance of unity, even as varied backgrounds shape perspectives.

In light of a looming general election, Wong emphasized solidarity, as unforeseen challenges persist globally. Stressing Singapore's role as a trade and finance hub, he voiced concerns over US-imposed tariffs affecting regional business dynamics.

Political observers note the impact of the global landscape on Singapore's economy, as the city-state navigates through trade tensions and prepares for a pivotal electoral outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

