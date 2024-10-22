Ten Injured in Venacular Mishap Near Raj Bhavan

In a dramatic accident near Raj Bhavan, a passenger vehicle lost control on VIP road, crashing into a road divider and injuring nine students and their teacher. The mishap took place on Tuesday, causing a stir in the locality typically known for its tranquility.

According to local authorities, the vehicle was enroute from Agartala to Kamalghat when the unfortunate incident occurred, around 9:00 AM. Emergency personnel, including firefighters, swiftly arrived at the scene, promptly transporting the injured to GB Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Hospital officials confirmed that one individual's condition is critical. Chief Inspector Susanta Deb, from NCC Police Station, confirmed the vehicle has been impounded for investigative procedures. Details on what led to the crash remain under review, with more updates expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)