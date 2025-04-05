Delhi Capitals Triumph at Chepauk with KL Rahul’s Stellar Performance

In a display of remarkable skill and strategy, the Delhi Capitals secured a significant 25-run victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Saturday, marking their first win at the venue in 15 years. Leading the charge was KL Rahul, whose 51-ball knock of 77 anchored the Capitals' innings.

Delhi batted first and posted a competitive total of 183 for six, thanks to Rahul's exquisite blend of power and precision. Despite a strong performance from CSK's Vijay Shankar, who scored 69, the home team fell short at 158 for five, continuing their struggles this IPL season.

The Capitals' disciplined bowling line-up, with essential contributions from Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar, kept the Super Kings on the backfoot. Young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam's two wickets further thwarted the host's efforts, cementing DC's position as one of the teams to beat this season.

