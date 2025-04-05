Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Triumph at Chepauk with KL Rahul’s Stellar Performance

Delhi Capitals secured a notable victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, led by KL Rahul's 77. This match marked DC's first win at the venue in 15 years as CSK continued their challenging season. Disciplined bowling and strategic batting helped DC clinch a 25-run win in the IPL.

In a display of remarkable skill and strategy, the Delhi Capitals secured a significant 25-run victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Saturday, marking their first win at the venue in 15 years. Leading the charge was KL Rahul, whose 51-ball knock of 77 anchored the Capitals' innings.

Delhi batted first and posted a competitive total of 183 for six, thanks to Rahul's exquisite blend of power and precision. Despite a strong performance from CSK's Vijay Shankar, who scored 69, the home team fell short at 158 for five, continuing their struggles this IPL season.

The Capitals' disciplined bowling line-up, with essential contributions from Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar, kept the Super Kings on the backfoot. Young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam's two wickets further thwarted the host's efforts, cementing DC's position as one of the teams to beat this season.

