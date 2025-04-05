Left Menu

Civilian Flights Take Off from IAF Airfield in Adilabad

The Defence Ministry has approved civilian flight operations from the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad, Telangana. This follows initiatives for utilizing the land productively. The airfield will soon become a joint user facility, aiding both defence training and civil aviation, enhancing regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme.

The Defence Ministry has given the green light for civilian flights to operate from the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad, Telangana. This decision comes as part of a broader initiative to make use of the existing airfield for both defence training and civil aviation purposes.

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, also the President of the Telangana BJP, emphasized the importance of this development, noting that it aligns with efforts to expand UDAN scheme routes. The initiative aims to foster regional connectivity, with around 60 routes currently interfacing with Hyderabad.

An airstrip in Adilabad has historical significance, previously serving military uses. With civilian operations on the horizon, the reactivation of the airfield signifies a significant step in optimizing connectivity across Telangana, benefiting both defense and commercial aviation needs.

