Mumbai Swelters Under Unrelenting Heat

Mumbai faced another oppressive day with soaring temperatures. The Santacruz observatory recorded 35.9°C, Colaba at 33.9°C, and the Thane Belapur Industrial Association observatory in Navi Mumbai posted 38°C. According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, high temperatures are expected to persist for the next four days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai residents endured a sweltering Saturday as relentless heat blanketed the city, offering no relief from consistently rising temperatures.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory registered 35.9 degrees Celsius, and Colaba reported a temperature of 33.9 degrees.

Elsewhere, the Thane Belapur Industrial Association observatory in Navi Mumbai recorded even higher temperatures at 38 degrees, with IMD scientist Sushma Nair cautioning that the heat will likely persist over the next four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

