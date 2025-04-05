Mumbai Swelters Under Unrelenting Heat

Mumbai residents endured a sweltering Saturday as relentless heat blanketed the city, offering no relief from consistently rising temperatures.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory registered 35.9 degrees Celsius, and Colaba reported a temperature of 33.9 degrees.

Elsewhere, the Thane Belapur Industrial Association observatory in Navi Mumbai recorded even higher temperatures at 38 degrees, with IMD scientist Sushma Nair cautioning that the heat will likely persist over the next four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)