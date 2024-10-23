ITBP Officers Take on Meliponiculture Training to Boost Tribal Economies
A group of 26 ITBP officers started a five-day training program in meliponiculture to aid tribal communities in Left-Wing Extremism affected areas. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Agriculture, aims to enhance income through beekeeping. Experts from ICAR-NBAIR are conducting the training in Bengaluru.
The Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) has launched a pioneering training program focusing on meliponiculture, commonly known as stingless beekeeping. The second group, comprising 26 officers from 14 battalions across ten states, embarked on a five-day intensive course in Bengaluru. Conducted at the ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources, this initiative is a concerted effort under the Ministry of Agriculture's guidance aimed at revitalizing income streams for tribal communities impacted by Left Wing Extremism.
The official statement underscores the program's objective: empowering these regions by fostering self-sufficiency and economic resilience. The first group of ITBP personnel concluded their training in June, with commendations for its prospective benefits. During the session, attendees engaged with both the theoretical and practical components of meliponiculture, encompassing the biology and behaviors of stingless bees, alongside strategies for honey marketing and value addition.
Distinguished experts, including Dr. K. Subaharan, the Principal Scientist and Head of the Division of Germplasm Conservation and Utilization, alongside Drs. A.N. Shylesha and T.M. Shivalingaswamy, led the educational endeavor. Their participation accentuates the program's commitment to integrating scientific expertise into this community-driven initiative, marking a significant stride in the cross-section of agricultural innovation and law enforcement collaboration. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
