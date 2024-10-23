PayU Launches 'One PayU' Ad: A Unifying Call to Digital Transactions

In a strategic move to solidify its position as a front-runner in digital financial services, PayU has unveiled its latest brand initiative, the 'One PayU' ad film. This campaign marks a significant step in the company's brand refresh journey, aiming to elevate awareness around PayU's comprehensive services.

The film narratively depicts PayU as an unseen force behind digital transactions and financial services - everything from online payments to credit solutions through its subsidiaries, LazyPay and PaySense. The core message is that while users may not always recognize PayU's influence, it is indeed the backbone of their digital financial interactions.

Vijay Agicha, PayU's Chief Investment and Transformation Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering a seamless, integrated experience for its consumers. This approach aligns with its strategic deployment of programmatic and data-driven marketing, with a focus on expanding from metros to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)