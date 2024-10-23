Left Menu

PayU Launches 'One PayU' Ad: A Unifying Call to Digital Transactions

PayU, a top digital financial service provider in India, has launched the 'One PayU' ad film as part of its brand refresh initiative. The campaign aims to position PayU as a full-stack financial service platform, emphasizing its key role in India's digital payments and financial services ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:49 IST
PayU Launches 'One PayU' Ad: A Unifying Call to Digital Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to solidify its position as a front-runner in digital financial services, PayU has unveiled its latest brand initiative, the 'One PayU' ad film. This campaign marks a significant step in the company's brand refresh journey, aiming to elevate awareness around PayU's comprehensive services.

The film narratively depicts PayU as an unseen force behind digital transactions and financial services - everything from online payments to credit solutions through its subsidiaries, LazyPay and PaySense. The core message is that while users may not always recognize PayU's influence, it is indeed the backbone of their digital financial interactions.

Vijay Agicha, PayU's Chief Investment and Transformation Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering a seamless, integrated experience for its consumers. This approach aligns with its strategic deployment of programmatic and data-driven marketing, with a focus on expanding from metros to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024