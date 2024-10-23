Left Menu

Avaana Capital Secures $135M for Climate Fund

Avaana Capital has infused its Climate and Sustainability Fund with $135 million, backed by esteemed investors like the Green Climate Fund. The fund targets key sectors responsible for 90% of India's emissions: energy, mobility, and agriculture. India requires significant investment to reach net-zero by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Avaana Capital, India's pioneering climate-focused venture capital firm, has successfully raised USD 135 million for its Climate and Sustainability Fund. Key contributions came from institutional investors, including the Green Climate Fund (GCF), marking its first venture fund investment in India.

Partner Anjali Bansal emphasized the significance of this support for accelerating climate innovation and impact. She noted that the fund concentrates on energy, mobility, and sustainable agriculture, sectors integral to cutting 90% of India's carbon emissions.

Bansal pointed out India's pivotal role in global climate solutions, requiring over USD 10 trillion by 2070 to hit net-zero targets. The infusion aligns with GCF's goals and sets a precedent for scalable solutions in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024