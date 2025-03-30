Left Menu

Mother Dairy's Mega Investment: New Plants to Boost Fruit and Vegetable Processing

Mother Dairy plans to invest Rs 600 crore to set up two new fruit and vegetable processing plants in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. The initiative includes a significant plant in Gujarat and a complementary one in Andhra Pradesh. Their existing facilities are set to expand processing capabilities significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:40 IST
Mother Dairy's Mega Investment: New Plants to Boost Fruit and Vegetable Processing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy is set to make a substantial investment of Rs 600 crore to develop two new fruit and vegetable processing plants in India, pursuing expansion in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, according to top company official Manish Bandlish.

The flagship project in Gujarat, located at Itola near Baroda, will absorb over Rs 400 crore, with construction expected to conclude in two years, as confirmed by Managing Director Manish Bandlish to PTI.

Additionally, the company strategizes the introduction of a plant in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, requiring an investment ranging from Rs 150 to 200 crore, though land acquisition processes are still underway. Currently, Mother Dairy's Safal brand processes two lakh tonnes of produce annually across its three existing facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025