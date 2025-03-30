Mother Dairy's Mega Investment: New Plants to Boost Fruit and Vegetable Processing

Mother Dairy is set to make a substantial investment of Rs 600 crore to develop two new fruit and vegetable processing plants in India, pursuing expansion in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, according to top company official Manish Bandlish.

The flagship project in Gujarat, located at Itola near Baroda, will absorb over Rs 400 crore, with construction expected to conclude in two years, as confirmed by Managing Director Manish Bandlish to PTI.

Additionally, the company strategizes the introduction of a plant in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, requiring an investment ranging from Rs 150 to 200 crore, though land acquisition processes are still underway. Currently, Mother Dairy's Safal brand processes two lakh tonnes of produce annually across its three existing facilities.

