Left Menu

Mozambique's Financial Turmoil: Election Backlash Hits Dollar Bonds

Mozambique's sole eurobond, maturing in 2031, has fallen amidst fears of public unrest linked to alleged electoral fraud. The situation worsened following violence involving opposition figures. Rising U.S. Treasury yields have also pressured Sub-Saharan African bonds, elevating financial concerns as Mozambique's debt nears its GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:21 IST
Mozambique's Financial Turmoil: Election Backlash Hits Dollar Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mozambique's eurobond, due in 2031, continued its decline on Wednesday, as ongoing public unrest over disputed election results heightened economic concerns.

Tensions rose after violence in the capital, with officials killed and police clashing with protesters, further affecting investor sentiment.

The country's financial struggles deepen as its debt nears annual GDP, exacerbated by elevated borrowing costs and LNG production challenges, with S&P lowering its credit rating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024