Brazilian Artist's Eco-Crisis Mural: A Call to Action

Mundano, a Brazilian street artist, created a large mural using ash from forest fires and mud from flooding to protest deforestation in Brazil. The mural, depicting an Indigenous leader, criticizes corporations pushing into the Amazon rainforest and calls for action against environmental destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:55 IST
In a striking symbol of environmental advocacy, Brazilian street artist Mundano has unveiled a giant mural in downtown Sao Paulo. Using ash and mud gathered from recent forest fires and floodings, the artwork calls for an urgent halt to deforestation.

The mural, located on an 11-floor building, portrays tree stumps and an Indigenous woman holding a sign that reads 'Stop the Destruction.' It features Indigenous leader Alessandra Korap Munduruku, known for her environmental efforts in the Amazon, highlighting the urgent need for change.

This powerful artistic statement criticizes businesses expanding agricultural frontiers into the Amazon, notably targeting U.S. grain trader Cargill Inc., urging them to honor their commitments to reduce deforestation. The project collaborates with Stand.earth, emphasizing the ongoing fight for environmental justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

