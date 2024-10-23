Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Massive Energy Sector Deal at Localization Forum

Saudi Arabia has inked 107 substantial agreements valued at 104 billion riyals ($27.69 billion) in the energy sector. These deals were finalized during the Energy Sector Localization Forum, according to the state news agency SPA, quoting the nation's energy minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:13 IST
Saudi Arabia's Massive Energy Sector Deal at Localization Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia recently signed a remarkable 107 agreements focusing on the energy sector, amounting to a hefty 104 billion riyals ($27.69 billion). These transactions were part of the Energy Sector Localization Forum, a high-profile event aimed at bolstering local energy initiatives.

The importance of this forum is underscored by the significant financial commitment, as reported by the state news agency SPA who referenced the energy minister's remarks.

Such substantial investments underline Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to enhance and localize its energy sector amidst shifting global energy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024