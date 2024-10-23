SEBI Chairperson to Face PAC Amid Allegations

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is gearing up to appear before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday in the national capital, according to insider sources. The committee, under the leadership of Congress's K C Venugopal, will convene in Delhi at 11 am.

The agenda involves collecting oral evidence from representatives of the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India as part of a broader evaluation of regulatory bodies created by acts of Parliament. Additionally, input from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will be sought.

In a recent development, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch have vehemently denied accusations that they called false and politically motivated. This follows allegations by the Congress's Media and Publicity Department Chairperson, Pawan Khera, about illicit earnings from ICICI Bank, which the couple claims are based on fraudulently obtained tax documents. ICICI Bank clarified it has only provided Madhabi Puri Buch her rightful retiral benefits. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)