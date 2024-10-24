Left Menu

Defamation Showdown: BJP Leader vs. Delhi CM

BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor contests Delhi CM Atishi Marlena’s appeal in a defamation case, asserting the claim's lack of merit. The case, hinging on allegations of defamation connected to BJP's alleged overtures towards Atishi, awaits arguments next month. Kapoor had previously sent a notice accusing Atishi of malicious statements.

BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor has responded to an appeal by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena in a defamation lawsuit, arguing the appeal is meritless and should be dismissed. Atishi challenged a summons issued earlier this year concerning the defamation charges filed by Kapoor.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne at Rouse Avenue was informed that Kapoor's reply would be submitted shortly, scheduling the matter for arguments on November 6. Additionally, the court has requested trial records two days before proceedings commence.

In his response, Kapoor, represented by advocate Shoumendu Mukherjee, argued that the summons order was issued with due consideration of available facts and materials. His role as BJP's Delhi media head, he argues, subjects him to defamation by any defamatory content circulated publicly.

The defamation case arose after Kapoor accused Atishi of making false claims about BJP's alleged attempt to recruit her, warning of arrest threats. Atishi countered by alleging intimidation by central probe agencies, citing efforts to weaken her political stand. Legal battles are poised to intensify as hearings approach.

