Rouse Avenue Court Demands Report on Christian Michel's Alleged Jail Threats

Rouse Avenue court has issued directives to jail authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the security measures afforded to Christian Michel James following his claims of threats to his life. The enforcement directorate has also been notified, with the court spotlighting the seriousness of the alleged poisoning attempt.

During the proceedings, Michel highlighted concerns about his safety, recounting an instance where he purportedly consumed a substance believed to be poisoned. He has since been granted permission to wear shoes and pyjamas, with the court instructing jail authorities to adhere to standard procedures.

Furthermore, Michel claimed that illicit substances were accessible within the prison, naming an individual who allegedly possessed cannabis. The court stressed the need for a thorough inquiry into these allegations while Michel's forthcoming medical appointments were confirmed.

