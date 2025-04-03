Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Demands Report on Christian Michel's Alleged Jail Threats

The Rouse Avenue court has requested a report from jail officials on safety measures for Christian Michel amid allegations of poisoning attempts. The court allowed Michel to wear shoes and sought a status report on security concerns after Michel claimed life-threatening actions against him while in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:06 IST
Rouse Avenue Court Demands Report on Christian Michel's Alleged Jail Threats
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rouse Avenue court has issued directives to jail authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the security measures afforded to Christian Michel James following his claims of threats to his life. The enforcement directorate has also been notified, with the court spotlighting the seriousness of the alleged poisoning attempt.

During the proceedings, Michel highlighted concerns about his safety, recounting an instance where he purportedly consumed a substance believed to be poisoned. He has since been granted permission to wear shoes and pyjamas, with the court instructing jail authorities to adhere to standard procedures.

Furthermore, Michel claimed that illicit substances were accessible within the prison, naming an individual who allegedly possessed cannabis. The court stressed the need for a thorough inquiry into these allegations while Michel's forthcoming medical appointments were confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025