Delhi Chief Minister Pushes for Riverfront Transformation at Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday spearheaded an inspection tour of the Yamuna river stretch at the Wazirabad barrage, highlighting her commitment to the riverfront project.

Flanked by LG VK Saxena, Water Minister Parvesh Verma, and key officials from the Delhi Jal Board and the irrigation and flood control department, Gupta underscored the significance of this initiative.

This ambitious project aims to deliver walking tracks and recreational spaces along the Yamuna, aligning with the BJP's promise of a cleaner river. The Chief Minister also reviewed desilting activities at Wazirabad and other major drains.

