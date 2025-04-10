Delhi Chief Minister Pushes for Riverfront Transformation at Yamuna
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected major drains and the Yamuna river at Wazirabad. She directed efforts towards the Yamuna riverfront project, focusing on creating recreational areas. Accompanied by officials including LG VK Saxena and Water Minister Parvesh Verma, she emphasized the BJP's commitment to cleaning the river.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday spearheaded an inspection tour of the Yamuna river stretch at the Wazirabad barrage, highlighting her commitment to the riverfront project.
Flanked by LG VK Saxena, Water Minister Parvesh Verma, and key officials from the Delhi Jal Board and the irrigation and flood control department, Gupta underscored the significance of this initiative.
This ambitious project aims to deliver walking tracks and recreational spaces along the Yamuna, aligning with the BJP's promise of a cleaner river. The Chief Minister also reviewed desilting activities at Wazirabad and other major drains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
