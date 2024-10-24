Left Menu

India and ASEAN Join Forces for Green Energy Transition

India and ASEAN are collaborating to create a regional policy framework for a green energy transition. Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs) are key, providing a flexible energy source to stabilize grids. The collaboration focuses on best practices, regulatory frameworks, and facilitating cross-border energy trade to meet climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:09 IST
India and ASEAN Join Forces for Green Energy Transition
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India and the ASEAN region are set to collaborate on developing a regional policy framework to drive the green energy transition by utilizing Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs), according to a senior official from India's power regulator, CERC.

Harish Dudani of CERC highlighted the need to tap into the ASEAN region's potential for cooperation, making the transition towards low-carbon energy less disruptive. Dudani pointed out at the Singapore International Energy Week ongoing from October 21-25, that SMRs are gaining interest as they offer localized energy solutions, particularly in remote areas.

SMRs can serve as baseload power in regions dominated by intermittent renewable sources like wind and solar. However, ensuring their secure and safe deployment is paramount, especially in regions lacking robust nuclear infrastructure. Dudani emphasized the importance of adopting international standards and enhancing regulatory cooperation to mitigate associated risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

