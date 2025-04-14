Left Menu

Essar Energy Transition Fuels Appoints New Tech Leader for Digital Overhaul

Essar Energy Transition's EET Fuels appoints Prashant Janaswamy as Chief Information Officer. With over 25 years of global experience, he will lead the company's digital transformation strategy to modernize its technology infrastructure and boost data-driven decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:33 IST
Essar Energy Transition's EET Fuels has named Prashant Janaswamy as its new Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. This strategic move is part of the company's commitment to digital transformation, aiming to modernize its technology infrastructure and enhance decision-making through data.

Janaswamy brings over 25 years of experience from sectors such as energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing across regions including the UK, US, India, and the Middle East. He has previously held key positions such as CIO, CTO, and Chief Data and Automation Officer.

EET Fuels CEO Deepak Maheshwari stated that Janaswamy's extensive expertise will be crucial as the company seeks to drive business forward through cutting-edge technology.

