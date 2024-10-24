Left Menu

Market Jitters: US Election Uncertainty and Strong Yields Impact Global Shares

Asian and European shares tracked lower following Wall Street's trend amid U.S. election uncertainties and high Treasury yields. Tesla shares rose after third-quarter profits. European markets await PMI readings. A rise in U.S. economic data and potential political shifts add to investor tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:04 IST
Market Jitters: US Election Uncertainty and Strong Yields Impact Global Shares
Asian shares mirrored Wall Street's downward momentum on Thursday due to prevailing uncertainties surrounding the U.S. election outcome, keeping investors wary. A robust dollar, nearing its three-month high, found support from elevated Treasury yields.

Tesla shares buoyed Nasdaq futures by 0.5% after reporting strong third-quarter profits and ongoing sales growth predictions. In Europe, stock markets anticipate higher openings ahead of crucial Purchasing Managers' Index readings. Conversely, Asian markets witnessed mixed trading performance with Tokyo's Nikkei ticking up slightly by 0.1%, while other indices, notably Hong Kong's Hang Seng, saw declines.

The market scene is further complicated by firm U.S. economic data and dynamics altering Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. Rising political tensions, such as speculation about Donald Trump's potential White House return, fuel concerns. Bond yields saw notable movements with a sustained rise, punctuated by minor corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

