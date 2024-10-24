European Shares Edge Up Amid Positive Earnings and PMI Anticipation

European shares made a slight upward move on Thursday, driven by optimistic earnings reports as traders await crucial PMI readings. These figures could influence the European Central Bank's decision-making on interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% as of 0708 GMT, primarily buoyed by travel and leisure stock gains. Anticipation builds around preliminary PMI data expected to reveal contracting business activities in the Eurozone, potentially urging the ECB to consider further interest rate cuts.

While ECB President Christine Lagarde recently emphasized caution in future rate cuts, insiders suggest ongoing discussions among policymakers about lowering rates to stimulate economic growth. In corporate updates, Kering's shares grew despite negative updates, while Hermes saw a 3% rise following robust third-quarter sales. The leisure sector sub-index climbed by 1.9%.

(With inputs from agencies.)