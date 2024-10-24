Left Menu

European Shares Edge Up Amid Positive Earnings and PMI Anticipation

European shares saw modest gains as traders focused on positive earnings and awaited PMI data that might influence the ECB's interest rate strategy. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3%, supported by travel and leisure stocks. Data indicating business activity contraction could prompt further rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:06 IST
European Shares Edge Up Amid Positive Earnings and PMI Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares made a slight upward move on Thursday, driven by optimistic earnings reports as traders await crucial PMI readings. These figures could influence the European Central Bank's decision-making on interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% as of 0708 GMT, primarily buoyed by travel and leisure stock gains. Anticipation builds around preliminary PMI data expected to reveal contracting business activities in the Eurozone, potentially urging the ECB to consider further interest rate cuts.

While ECB President Christine Lagarde recently emphasized caution in future rate cuts, insiders suggest ongoing discussions among policymakers about lowering rates to stimulate economic growth. In corporate updates, Kering's shares grew despite negative updates, while Hermes saw a 3% rise following robust third-quarter sales. The leisure sector sub-index climbed by 1.9%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024