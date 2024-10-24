Revolutionizing Cooling: Tata Power and Keppel's Green Initiative

Tata Power Trading Company and Keppel have announced a strategic partnership aimed at launching sustainable cooling-as-a-service (CaaS) solutions in India. This initiative promises to offer energy-efficient cooling without requiring heavy infrastructure investment.

The collaboration is designed to enhance India's Cooling Action Plan and smart cities mission by deploying large-scale district cooling systems as well as individual building solutions in key urban and industrial areas. This effort is expected to significantly lower energy usage and carbon emissions.

The project will initially target high-demand environments like airports, IT parks, and data centers, potentially cutting energy use by up to 40% and reducing carbon emissions by 50%. The partnership aims to support India's 2030 energy efficiency goals.

