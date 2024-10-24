Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapse Claims Five Lives in Pimpri Chinchwad

A devastating water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, has raised the death toll to five as two additional laborers succumbed to their injuries on Thursday, according to a police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore stated, 'Two more laborers were declared dead at the hospital during treatment. The death toll now stands at five, with five more laborers receiving treatment for injuries.'

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil noted the early morning tragedy occurred in the Bhosari area, initially claiming three lives. Authorities continue to identify the victims, believed to be from outside the state, as investigations proceed.

