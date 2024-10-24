Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapse Claims Five Lives in Pimpri Chinchwad

The collapse of a water tank in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, has resulted in five deaths, as two more laborers succumbed to injuries during treatment. The incident left several others injured, and authorities are investigating the identification of the victims to proceed with further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:19 IST
Officials at the spot after a portion of water tank collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharashtra on Thursday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating water tank collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, has raised the death toll to five as two additional laborers succumbed to their injuries on Thursday, according to a police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore stated, 'Two more laborers were declared dead at the hospital during treatment. The death toll now stands at five, with five more laborers receiving treatment for injuries.'

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil noted the early morning tragedy occurred in the Bhosari area, initially claiming three lives. Authorities continue to identify the victims, believed to be from outside the state, as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

