Left Menu

Global Markets Rally as Tesla Leads Charge with Strong Earnings

European shares and U.S. stock futures rebounded after recent sell-offs, driven by Tesla's strong earnings. The STOXX 600 rose 0.57%, while Nasdaq futures climbed 0.73%. The dollar saw a slight decline as the euro, yen, and pound gained. Rising expectations of trade policies under Donald Trump add market tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:16 IST
Global Markets Rally as Tesla Leads Charge with Strong Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares and U.S. stock futures rallied on Thursday, rebounding from earlier sell-offs as investor sentiment improved, partly thanks to Tesla's strong earnings report. The STOXX 600 climbed 0.57% and Britain's FTSE 100 increased by 0.78% after strong performances by Renault, Unilever, and Hermes boosted European markets.

Tesla's robust third-quarter profits and optimistic sales growth forecast of 20-30% for the coming year added fuel to the rally, lifting Nasdaq futures by 0.73%. The automaker's upbeat results were a significant factor in the improved market mood, according to Deutsche Bank's senior strategist Jim Reid.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar saw a dip as the euro, yen, and pound strengthened. The dollar index slipped 0.23% after hitting a three-month high. Meanwhile, the bond markets experienced fluctuations with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields falling slightly amid strong economic data causing traders to question the Federal Reserve's future rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024