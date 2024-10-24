Mounting Terror: Attack on Army in Baramulla, Casualties Reported
A terrorist attack on an Army vehicle in Baramulla resulted in the death of a civilian porter and injured four soldiers. Earlier, a laborer was injured in a shooting in Pulwama. Previously, terrorists killed a doctor and six workers at a tunnel site in Ganderbal.
In a stark reminder of the volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle in Baramulla has left one civilian porter dead and four soldiers injured. The incident underscores the persistent threat posed by militants in the region.
Earlier in the day, terrorists struck in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district, shooting and injuring a laborer identified as Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh. The attack drew a swift response as security forces converged on the location upon receiving reports of the violence.
These attacks follow a brutal assault on October 20, where terrorists targeted a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including a doctor and six construction workers. The string of attacks highlights the escalating tension and underlying instability in the region.
