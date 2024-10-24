Left Menu

Bengaluru JD(S) Women's Wing Rallies for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna By-Election

The JD(S) women's wing in Bengaluru gears up for a robust campaign supporting Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna's by-election. Led by city unit president H.M. Ramesh Gowda, the strategy meeting emphasized mobilization and the alliance's resolve to counter Congress, with focus on women's participation and grassroots planning.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa with Nikhil Kumaraswamy.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru JD(S) women's wing is mobilizing efforts to support Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate, in the Channapatna by-election. A strategic meeting led by JD(S) city unit president H.M. Ramesh Gowda focused on campaign tactics to secure a decisive victory.

Ramesh Gowda called upon party workers to rally behind Nikhil Kumaraswamy, stressing the importance of achieving a strong majority. The meeting was attended by 28 constituency presidents from Bengaluru and significant party figures. City women's wing president Shailaja Rao affirmed their commitment to ensuring Nikhil's success.

Key discussions revolved around booth-level strategies and enhancing female participation in the electoral process. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) State Youth Unit President, is set to contest against CP Yogeshwara of Congress. The by-election comes in the wake of HD Kumaraswamy vacating the seat for a parliamentary position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

