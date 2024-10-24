Left Menu

Justice Sanjeev Khanna Appointed as India's 51st Chief Justice

Justice Sanjeev Khanna has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, succeeding DY Chandrachud upon his retirement. Khanna's tenure will begin on November 11, 2024, following a prestigious career with expertise across various laws. His appointment marks a significant transition in the Indian judiciary.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, the central government announced on Thursday. He will assume office on November 11, following the retirement of the current Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on November 10. Justice Khanna becomes the 51st person to hold the prestigious position.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has formally issued a notification confirming that Justice Sanjiv Khanna will step into the role as per Article 124 clause (2) of the Indian Constitution. President's appointment follows consultations with the current Chief Justice of India, confirmed by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Justice Khanna's appointment signifies a vital transition in India's top judiciary, endorsed by Chief Justice Chandrachud. Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna brings extensive legal expertise, having started his career in 1983, practicing in various legal fields before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2019.

