Air India and Akasa Air on Alert Amid Telecom Disruptions and Security Threats

Air India announced technical difficulties with one of its telecom providers, potentially impacting customers' ability to connect with their service executives. The airline requested customer patience as the provider resolves the issue.

Security alerts were issued for Air India and Akasa Air flights on October 24, 2024, with both airlines strictly following security protocols. Air India emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety by immediately notifying appropriate authorities.

Akasa Air confirmed its emergency teams are monitoring threats and liaising with security authorities to follow safety procedures. Goa International and Manohar International Airports were placed on high alert after bomb threats, with assessment committees reviewing the situations.

