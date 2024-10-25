NHRC Probes Tragic Suicide of 13-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Andhra Pradesh
The National Human Rights Commission has initiated an investigation following the reported suicide of a 13-year-old student in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, highlighting potential human rights violations. The NHRC has requested a detailed report on the incident from state officials, including the status of the police investigation and post-mortem results.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken notice of a disturbing report concerning the alleged suicide of a 13-year-old girl in a private school's hostel in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 23, 2024.
The NHRC stated that if the media report is accurate, it presents a grave issue of human rights violation, as the alleged incident took place within the school's hostel premises, implicating school authorities while under their legal responsibility. As a result, the NHRC has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding a comprehensive probe within four weeks.
The commission has specified that this report should encompass the progress of the police investigation and findings from the post-mortem examination, including the cause of death. Authorities are also required to include details of any additional inquiries conducted related to the tragic incident. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
