NHRC Probes Tragic Suicide of 13-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Andhra Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission has initiated an investigation following the reported suicide of a 13-year-old student in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, highlighting potential human rights violations. The NHRC has requested a detailed report on the incident from state officials, including the status of the police investigation and post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken notice of a disturbing report concerning the alleged suicide of a 13-year-old girl in a private school's hostel in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 23, 2024.

The NHRC stated that if the media report is accurate, it presents a grave issue of human rights violation, as the alleged incident took place within the school's hostel premises, implicating school authorities while under their legal responsibility. As a result, the NHRC has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding a comprehensive probe within four weeks.

The commission has specified that this report should encompass the progress of the police investigation and findings from the post-mortem examination, including the cause of death. Authorities are also required to include details of any additional inquiries conducted related to the tragic incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

