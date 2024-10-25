Left Menu

Rise in Bomb Threats to Indian Airlines Seriously Disrupts Operations

The alarming increase in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines continues unabated, with over 20 flights facing threats recently. Authorities are on high alert as airlines prioritize safety and collaborate with security forces. IndiGo reaffirms their commitment to passenger safety, amidst challenges of frequent hoaxes disrupting flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian airlines are facing an unprecedented rise in bomb threats, with over 20 aircraft receiving threats recently, according to Civil Aviation sources. Flight operations have been disrupted significantly as authorities scramble to respond. Indigo Airlines issued a statement stressing the implementation of rigorous safety protocols and collaboration with relevant security authorities.

Among the affected flights was IndiGo's 6E 87, flying from Kozhikode to Dammam. Upon its arrival, the plane was moved to an isolation area where passengers were safely evacuated. Indigo reiterated that security remains their paramount priority, following all standard procedures amidst the heightened alert, despite resulting inconveniences.

In the context of a persistent wave of bomb threats, both domestic and international operations are on high alert. The Ministry of Home Affairs responded by advising the formation of a Special Cyber Commandos Wing to address such disruptions, as the industry copes with over 100 recent hoaxes impacting operational efficiency and incurring financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

