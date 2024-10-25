Bank of Baroda Reports Robust Profit Growth Amid Improved Asset Quality

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has reported an impressive 23% growth in net profit, amounting to Rs 5,238 crore for the September quarter. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 4,253 crore earned in the same period last fiscal year.

The bank's total income witnessed a substantial rise to Rs 35,445 crore from Rs 32,033 crore a year earlier, driven by a surge in interest income to Rs 30,263 crore. This financial upswing was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

BoB's asset quality demonstrated notable improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 2.50% of gross advances, down from 3.32% the previous year. Net NPAs saw a decrease to 0.60% from 0.76%. Additionally, the Capital Adequacy Ratio climbed to 16.26%, underscoring the bank's financial strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)