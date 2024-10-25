Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Reports Robust Profit Growth Amid Improved Asset Quality

Bank of Baroda announced a 23% increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 5,238 crore. Total income rose to Rs 35,445 crore, with improved asset quality as gross NPAs declined. The bank's capital adequacy ratio also increased, signaling financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:02 IST
Bank of Baroda Reports Robust Profit Growth Amid Improved Asset Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has reported an impressive 23% growth in net profit, amounting to Rs 5,238 crore for the September quarter. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 4,253 crore earned in the same period last fiscal year.

The bank's total income witnessed a substantial rise to Rs 35,445 crore from Rs 32,033 crore a year earlier, driven by a surge in interest income to Rs 30,263 crore. This financial upswing was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

BoB's asset quality demonstrated notable improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 2.50% of gross advances, down from 3.32% the previous year. Net NPAs saw a decrease to 0.60% from 0.76%. Additionally, the Capital Adequacy Ratio climbed to 16.26%, underscoring the bank's financial strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024