Heroic ASHA Worker Rescues Residents During Cyclone Dana
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded health worker Sibani Mandal for her bravery during Cyclone Dana. Mandal carried multiple people to a cyclone shelter, including a paralytic woman, gaining widespread admiration. Majhi promised her housing assistance, recognizing Mandal's inspiring dedication and service to the community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi commended ASHA worker Sibani Mandal for her courageous efforts during Cyclone Dana, which struck the state on Friday.
Mandal garnered online praise after a video captured her transporting villagers to safety, including a paralytic woman, amid harsh weather conditions.
Impressed by her dedication, Majhi vowed to improve Mandal's living conditions, underlining her as a role model for service in tumultuous times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
