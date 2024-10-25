Left Menu

Heroic ASHA Worker Rescues Residents During Cyclone Dana

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded health worker Sibani Mandal for her bravery during Cyclone Dana. Mandal carried multiple people to a cyclone shelter, including a paralytic woman, gaining widespread admiration. Majhi promised her housing assistance, recognizing Mandal's inspiring dedication and service to the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi commended ASHA worker Sibani Mandal for her courageous efforts during Cyclone Dana, which struck the state on Friday.

Mandal garnered online praise after a video captured her transporting villagers to safety, including a paralytic woman, amid harsh weather conditions.

Impressed by her dedication, Majhi vowed to improve Mandal's living conditions, underlining her as a role model for service in tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

