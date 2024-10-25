Heroic ASHA Worker Rescues Residents During Cyclone Dana

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi commended ASHA worker Sibani Mandal for her courageous efforts during Cyclone Dana, which struck the state on Friday.

Mandal garnered online praise after a video captured her transporting villagers to safety, including a paralytic woman, amid harsh weather conditions.

Impressed by her dedication, Majhi vowed to improve Mandal's living conditions, underlining her as a role model for service in tumultuous times.

