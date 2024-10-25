Balancing Trade and Security: Britain's Strategic Approach to China

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has called for a 'hard-headed, economic realist' strategy regarding the UK's dealings with China, aiming to enhance trade while safeguarding national security.

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, Reeves highlighted the U.S. approach to China as a potential model for Britain. She pointed out that the U.S. has successfully increased exports to China while maintaining a stringent stance on Beijing's trade practices, a balance she seeks for British businesses.

The UK is contemplating the revival of high-level meetings with China, last held in 2019, with potential plans for Reeves to visit Beijing in early 2025. Meanwhile, national security will remain a priority, although most business sectors do not pose significant security concerns. Reeves clarified that while Chinese investment is welcome in some parts of the economy, sectors like nuclear energy would exclude Chinese financial involvement.

