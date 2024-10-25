Left Menu

Northern Railway Ramps Up Services for Festive Travel Surge

Northern Railway ensures hassle-free festive travel with over 3000 special train trips. Catering primarily to Eastern India, they enhance passenger capacity with additional trains and coaches. The increase addresses rising demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja, offering 1.70 lakh extra berths compared to last year's 1.48 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railway has announced comprehensive plans to manage the festive travel rush, introducing more than 3000 special train trips to ensure smooth journeys. During a press briefing at the Northern Railway headquarters, General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma outlined the arrangements for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

This year, Northern Railway will conduct 3144 trips from October 1 to November 30, primarily toward Eastern states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam. In a thirteen-day period, 65 additional trains will run daily from Delhi, compared to 59 last year, increasing capacity significantly with 1.20 lakh extra berths.

Trains will connect major destinations such as Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, and Varanasi. From October 26 to November 7, 49 extra coaches will be added to key routes. Overall, 1,70,434 extra berths will be available, surpassing last year's provision of 1,48,750. Unannounced special trains may run based on demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

