IndiaAI and Meta Launch Shrijan Center to Boost AI Innovation at IIT Jodhpur

In a significant move toward advancing artificial intelligence in India, 'IndiaAI' and Meta have announced the creation of the Center for Generative AI, named Shrijan, at IIT Jodhpur. Additionally, the YuvAI initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building has been launched in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). These initiatives aim to propel open-source AI development in the country, as stated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday.

The Center of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Jodhpur will identify and empower upcoming AI innovators and entrepreneurs by utilizing open-source AI. Research findings will be disseminated to students through AICTE and direct college engagement. The YuvAI initiative plans to involve young developers in deploying open-source models across India, uncovering local use cases through hackathons. Workshops and startups led by students will further strengthen this effort.

Highlighting these initiatives, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasized their crucial role in creating an ecosystem for groundbreaking research, skill development, and responsible open-source innovation. With substantial investment from Meta, these moves aim to support India's vision of becoming a 5 trillion economy by fostering technological advancement and skilling the nation's youth.

